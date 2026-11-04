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Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Savon Sanomat Areena

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent live today: TV and live stream details

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: recent results

Kuopion PS have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 2-0 to AC Oulu in the Veikkausliga. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded seven. Their 2-0 win over Vaasa PS showed they can keep a clean sheet.

In their past five matches, KAA Gent have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats. They most recently lost 2-0 to Lommel in the Jupiler League. Their 4-0 victory over RSC Anderlecht showed their attacking strength. Gent conceded seven goals and scored seven in that period.

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: line-ups

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: form

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: head-to-head record

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: the tables