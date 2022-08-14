WATCH: Koulibaly scores stunning volley against Tottenham on Chelsea home debut

Kalidou Koulibaly netted a stunning first Chelsea goal on his home debut against Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED?: With the scores level at 0-0 Marc Cucurella whipped in an out-swinging corner in the 19th minute. Thanks to some questionable Spurs marking, Koulibaly was left completely free in the box and he met the cross with a sweet volley which flew past Hugo Lloris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal seemingly put Chelsea on course for their second Premier League win of the season against one of their biggest rivals. However, the game eventually finished 2-2 with Spurs grabbing a 96th minute equaliser through Harry Kane. That wasn't the only action of note though, with both managers clashing numerous times throughout and eventually receiving red cards.