WATCH: Koulibaly scores stunning volley against Tottenham on Chelsea home debut

- Koulibaly volleys home his first Chelsea goal
- The defender was making his home debut
- Fellow new signing Cucurella provided the assist
WHAT HAPPENED?: With the scores level at 0-0 Marc Cucurella whipped in an out-swinging corner in the 19th minute. Thanks to some questionable Spurs marking, Koulibaly was left completely free in the box and he met the cross with a sweet volley which flew past Hugo Lloris.
CUCURELLA ➡️ KOULIBALY 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022
Chelsea's new signings combine to put them in front - what a VOLLEY! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/CcrZnaPaDi
💥 ¡GOLAZAZAZO de @kkoulibaly26!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) August 14, 2022
Primer gol del central en la @premierleague y de qué manera: ¡El @ChelseaFC le está ganando a @SpursOfficial!
Síguelo EN VIVO por 📺 @Telemundo y aquí 📱➡️ https://t.co/rGqYn7eyTf#LigaPremierTD 🏴 pic.twitter.com/YnpUEPhNpH
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal seemingly put Chelsea on course for their second Premier League win of the season against one of their biggest rivals. However, the game eventually finished 2-2 with Spurs grabbing a 96th minute equaliser through Harry Kane. That wasn't the only action of note though, with both managers clashing numerous times throughout and eventually receiving red cards.