WATCH: Kepa dinked by Dinamo Zagreb after replacing Mendy for Chelsea's Champions League opener

- Dinamo cut Chelsea apart with counter-attack
- Orsic beat Kepa with ease
- No. 1 Mendy watched on from bench
WHAT HAPPENED? Raheem Sterling gave the ball away cheaply in the final third, and Dinamo Zagreb pieced together an incisive counter attack that was finished beautifully by Orsic with a deft dink over Kepa's reach.
MISLAV ORSIC SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022/23 #UCL SEASON! 🇭🇷— UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022
Dinamo have a shock lead over Chelsea! 👀 pic.twitter.com/RoIdehBerC
HOW ABOUT THAT! 😱— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 6, 2022
Mislav Orsic shows tremendous pace and poise to put Dinamo Zagreb in the lead against Chelsea ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/4uuQW2gF3I
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orsic finished past Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was preferred to the out-of-form Edouard Mendy in goal for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel said the decision was injury-related, though the normal Blues No. 1 was still fit enough to feature on the bench.