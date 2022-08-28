WATCH: Kane's perfect penalty streak ends as Henderson denies Spurs star

Dean Henderson saved a penalty from Harry Kane to bring an end to the England strikers unbelievable record of scoring his last 21 spot-kicks.

Henderson deny's England team-mate Kane

Goalkeeper has only conceded one of five penalties in Premier League

Kane had scored his last 21 penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? A Steve Cook handball saw Tottenham awarded a penalty and Harry Kane stepped up to take it. The Tottenham striker was denied in spectacular fashion as Henderson dived low to his right to deny Kane from making it 2-0, though the England star went on to score again later on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dean Henderson has now saved the last two penalties he has faced in the Premier League, denying Declan Rice from the spot to give Nottingham Forest their only win of the season against West Ham.