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Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 18 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Juventus Training Center

Disney+ will stream Juventus vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven live. Here's how to follow the match.

Juventus host Oud-Heverlee Leuven at the Juventus Training Center in Vinovo in the group stage of the Women's Champions League.

Isaac Guerrero's side arrive in patchy form. They've won three of their last five, but a heavy 6-0 Champions League defeat to Lyon has left its mark.

Their latest league win came on 15 November, 2-3 against Inter in Serie A. That result restored some confidence around the club after the European setback.

Ster Habibzadeh's Oud-Heverlee Leuven are going through a difficult spell. Across the Champions League and qualifying, the Belgian side have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five games, conceding 11 goals.

A 5-1 defeat to Servette and a 5-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League expose the visitors' defensive problems. Their 1-1 draw with HB Køge in their last European outing did nothing to improve their position in the standings.

Juventus sit eighth in the Women's Champions League group, with OHL 17th. Guerrero's side need points to climb.

Here's everything you need to follow the match live.

Team news

Isaac Guerrero has yet to name Juventus's official line-up, and there's no information on injuries or suspensions in the Juventus camp. Expect updates closer to kick-off.

Ster Habibzadeh hasn't revealed his probable Oud-Heverlee Leuven line-up either. There's been no official word on absentees for the visitors. We'll add further details in the hours before the match.

Form

Juventus have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five matches. The most recent win came on 15 November, 2-3 against Inter in Serie A. In the Champions League, they beat Austria Wien W 4-1, but Lyon thrashed them 6-0. Across those five games, Juventus have scored 10 and conceded 12.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against HB Køge in the Women's Champions League on 11 November. Their heaviest defeat was a 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Overall, the Belgian side have scored 9 goals and conceded 11 in that run.

Head-to-head

There's no data on recent head-to-head meetings between Juventus and Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Standings

Juventus are currently eighth in the Women's Champions League group, with Oud-Heverlee Leuven 17th.