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Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

DAZN will broadcast Juventus v Napoli live and exclusively. Subscribers can watch through the app on any compatible device or on the platform's website. Those who subscribe to both DAZN and Sky can also watch on DAZN 1, channel 214 on the Sky decoder.

On Sunday evening, the Allianz Stadium in Turin hosts Juventus and Napoli in the late fixture of Serie A's tenth round. Both sides arrive at a difficult point in their seasons, though for different reasons.

Juventus have endured a difficult week. A 2-0 defeat to Genoa extended a run of poor results stretching back several weeks, and Luciano Spalletti knows the next few matches could decide his future as Juventus manager. He has called a training retreat to prepare for the game.

Fresh from a 4-1 thrashing of Monza, Napoli head to Turin looking for consistency after an uneven start to the season. Massimiliano Allegri cannot lead them from the dugout, though. The Livorno-born manager is suspended, so assistant Marco Landucci will take charge during the 90 minutes, as he did at Monza.

Napoli still have fitness concerns. Amir Rrahmani and Frank Anguissa have recovered and both are in the squad, but neither is yet at 100 per cent or certain to start. Lobotka is out injured, with Kevin De Bruyne expected to replace him in front of the defence.

With a long list of absentees, Spalletti has limited options for Juventus. Jeff Ekhator has at least resumed training with the squad after an injury that kept him out for the entire first part of the season.

Napoli sit slightly above Juventus in the table, though neither side has yet fulfilled their potential. Three points are almost a must for Juventus if they are to avoid losing further ground.

For details of where to watch Juventus v Napoli live on TV and online, see above.

Team news

Spalletti must do without Ekhator, Yildiz, Thuram-Ulien, Locatelli, Conceiçao, Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Milik and Grabara. The manager from Certaldo is expected to start Vicario in goal behind a back three of Kalulu, Bremer and Lucumí. Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz are set to join McKennie in midfield, with Cambiaso and Boga on the flanks. Kolo Muani and Zhegrova form the attacking pair.

For Napoli, Allegri must do without Buongiorno, Favasuli, Neres, Spinazzola, Alisson and Lobotka. Rrahmani and Anguissa are in the squad but remain doubtful starters. The likely line-up has Meret in goal, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin and Olivera in defence, De Bruyne directing play alongside McTominay and Anguissa, and Politano, Hojlund and Lang up front.

Form

Juventus have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League. Their 3-0 home defeat to Lazio was the low point, followed by a 2-0 loss to Genoa at Marassi. They beat Lecce in the league and Celta Vigo in the Europa League, while their meeting with Rennes ended 2-2.

Despite a few setbacks, Napoli have shown more encouraging signs. The Azzurri have won three of their last five matches and lost two. Most recently, they won 4-1 away to Monza after a 3-3 draw against Roma. That run also included a 4-3 Champions League win against Bodø/Glimt and defeats to Venezia and Villarreal. Napoli have scored thirteen goals in their last five matches but conceded eleven. Their defence still needs stability.

Previous meetings

Juventus won the teams' last meeting 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium in January 2026. Before that, Napoli had won three consecutive meetings between 2024 and 2025, both at home and away. Napoli have the better record across their last five Serie A meetings, with three wins to Juventus' one. A 0-0 draw in September 2024 completes the sequence.

League table

Seventh in Serie A, Napoli sit two places above Juventus. Three points could significantly reshape the standings for either side.