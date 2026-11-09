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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 10 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Brianteo

Disney+ will broadcast Inter vs Manchester City Women live.

At Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Inter host Manchester City Women in a Women's Champions League match. Both teams still have European ambitions, and the result could shape their respective paths through the tournament.

Inter arrive on the back of a good run in the league. David Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 in the latest round of Serie A Femminile, again showing the defensive solidity that has defined their season. The standard rises considerably in the Women's Champions League, though.

Under Andree Jeglertz, Manchester City Women have responded emphatically to recent challenges in the WSL. The Citizens thrashed West Ham 5-0 in the latest league round, another display of their consistent attacking quality.

City drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent Women's Champions League outing, leaving qualification open. Jeglertz knows a win in Italy would give his side an important boost in the group standings.

With Inter eighth and City ninth in the Women's Champions League standings, every point counts. The side that show greater determination in Monza could make significant progress.

Team news

David Sassarini has not yet revealed Inter's likely starting XI. There is currently no information on unavailable or suspended players, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

Meanwhile, Andree Jeglertz has not announced Manchester City Women's expected line-up or indicated whether anyone could miss out through injury or suspension. Further team news will be available in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Inter have three wins, one draw and one defeat. Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 most recently, having beaten Lazio by the same scoreline. Their only setback in that stretch was a heavy 6-0 Women's Champions League defeat to OL Lyonnes. A goalless draw with Napoli Femminile also reflects their solidity in Serie A.

Manchester City Women have three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Before thrashing West Ham 5-0, the Citizens beat Brighton 3-2 and won 2-1 away to London City Lionesses. Draws against PSG in the Champions League and Manchester United in the WSL have not dented the confidence of a side scoring regularly.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between Inter and Manchester City Women.

Standings

Inter currently sit eighth in the Women's Champions League standings, while Manchester City Women are ninth.