Watch: Incredible bicycle kick goal in MLS opener as Yimmi Chara clinches draw for Portland Timbers
Ryan Kelly
youtube.com/ Major League Soccer
Major League Soccer is back for 2022 and already we have an early goal-of-the-season contender.
Yimmi Charra pulled off an incredible bicycle kick to secure a point for Portland Timbers against New England Revolution on MLS' opening weekend.
Brandon Bye put the Revolution ahead in the first half before Dairon Asprilla equalised on the hour mark. The hosts' relief was shortlived as Sebastian Lletget restored the visitors' lead three minutes later, but Charra came to the Timbers' rescue with just over 10 minutes left.
Editors' Picks
- What does Roman Abramovich's statement mean for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final?
- 'It's been a tough ride' - USMNT ace Pulisic perfectly poised to kickstart Chelsea career at Wembley
- Ronaldo looking his age as Man Utd struggle for goals
- Five-a-side row shows why FA policy for transgender players is no longer fit for purpose
Check out the saving goal in the video below!