Watch: Iheanacho scores stunner as Nigeria beat Salah's Egypt in Afcon

Nigeria defeated Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday, with Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the goal needed to lead the Super Eagles to victory.

Iheanacho's goal came in the 30th minute, helping lead Nigeria past Mohamed Salah's Egypt in their Group D opener.

The finish from the Nigerian forward was a spectacular one, as he took a touch in the box before rocketing a shot past Mohammed El Shenawy for the game's only goal.

Watch Iheanacho's goal

What a finish 🎯



Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho gives the super eagles of Nigeria the lead against Egypt 🦅 pic.twitter.com/N6h6sycCW0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 11, 2022 😱 What a shot by Ilheanacho to score the first GOLAZO of the game!!!! 🇳🇬🔥



🍿Watch #TeamNigeria vs #TeamEgypt LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS! #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/v7qlJVzHld — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 11, 2022

Salah's tough day

It was a difficult game for the Egyptian forward, who was left isolated in Egypt's attack.

Article continues below

Salah didn't register a meaningful touch of the ball until well into the second half, and even that chance was called back due to an offside call.

In total, Egypt registered just four shots to Nigeria's 15, with only two of those on target.

Up next

Following Tuesday's win, Nigeria will face Sudan on Saturday for their second group stage game. Egypt meanwhile will take on Guinea-Bissau for their next match of the tournament.

Further reading