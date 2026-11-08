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Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 13:30 SNP Arena

TSG Hoffenheim host FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Sunday, 8 November 2026. Both sit in the bottom third of the table and badly need points.

Despite mixed recent results, Hoffenheim have had reasons for optimism. Christian Ilzer's side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Lyon by the same scoreline in the Europa League, but then lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen and drew with Crystal Palace. TSG have shown their quality, but not their consistency.

Schalke 04 arrive on a worrying run, having lost four of their last five competitive matches. Those defeats include a 2-0 Bundesliga loss to RB Leipzig and a 2-0 DFB Cup exit against Dynamo Dresden. Coach Miron Muslic is still searching for stability in his team.

In the table, Hoffenheim are 12th and Schalke are 17th, deep in the relegation battle. For the Royal Blues, this is a six-pointer against a direct rival.

Hoffenheim have won their last three competitive matches against Schalke, most recently beating them 2-0 in the league. Schalke must overturn that trend on Sunday.

Fans looking to follow the match live can find all the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Hoffenheim and Schalke 04?

Across their last five competitive matches, Hoffenheim have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Most recently, TSG drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Europa League after a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen. The 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen and the 3-0 Europa League victory over Lyon are the positives. Overall, Hoffenheim scored ten goals and conceded six during this period.

Schalke 04 have taken just one point from their last five competitive matches, with four defeats and one draw. They most recently lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, having gone out of the DFB Cup 2-0 to Dynamo Dresden in their previous match. A 0-0 draw against 1. FC Köln brought their only point. Schalke scored just twice and conceded five goals in those five matches.

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Line-ups

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Form

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Head-to-head record

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: The table