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Bundesliga
team-logoHoffenheim
SNP Arena
team-logoSchalke 04
Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04
Hoffenheim
Schalke 04
Bundesliga

Hoffenheim play Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesPeacock
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
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IrelandAmazon Prime Video
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
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Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
SNP Arena

TSG Hoffenheim host FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Sunday, 8 November 2026. Both sit in the bottom third of the table and badly need points.

Despite mixed recent results, Hoffenheim have had reasons for optimism. Christian Ilzer's side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Lyon by the same scoreline in the Europa League, but then lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen and drew with Crystal Palace. TSG have shown their quality, but not their consistency.

Schalke 04 arrive on a worrying run, having lost four of their last five competitive matches. Those defeats include a 2-0 Bundesliga loss to RB Leipzig and a 2-0 DFB Cup exit against Dynamo Dresden. Coach Miron Muslic is still searching for stability in his team.

In the table, Hoffenheim are 12th and Schalke are 17th, deep in the relegation battle. For the Royal Blues, this is a six-pointer against a direct rival.

Hoffenheim have won their last three competitive matches against Schalke, most recently beating them 2-0 in the league. Schalke must overturn that trend on Sunday.

Fans looking to follow the match live can find all the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Hoffenheim and Schalke 04?

Across their last five competitive matches, Hoffenheim have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Most recently, TSG drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Europa League after a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen. The 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen and the 3-0 Europa League victory over Lyon are the positives. Overall, Hoffenheim scored ten goals and conceded six during this period.

Schalke 04 have taken just one point from their last five competitive matches, with four defeats and one draw. They most recently lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, having gone out of the DFB Cup 2-0 to Dynamo Dresden in their previous match. A 0-0 draw against 1. FC Köln brought their only point. Schalke scored just twice and conceded five goals in those five matches.

TSG

TSG - Form

OL
W3-0
B04
W3-0
HSK
L1-1
SVW
L2-0
CRY
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
S04

S04 - Form

SCF
L2-1
M05
L0-1
KOE
D0-0
DOD
L2-0
RBL
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Line-ups

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 lineups

4-4-2
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
Formation
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
5-3-2
O. BaumannO. BaumannO. KabakO. KabakM. RotsM. RotsK. MachidaK. MachidaV. CoufalV. CoufalL. AvdullahuL. AvdullahuA. KramaricA. KramaricW. BurgerW. BurgerA. PrassA. PrassF. AsllaniF. AsllaniT. LemperleT. LemperleL. KariusL. KariusH. KurucayH. KurucayM. AyhanM. AyhanD. LjubicicD. LjubicicR. GosensR. GosensN. KaticN. KaticA. AouchicheA. AouchicheS. El-FaouziS. El-FaouziS. TanakaS. TanakaK. KaramanK. KaramanH. HwangH. Hwang
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
4-4-2
Hoffenheim

Starting XI

Schalke 04

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ilzer
  • M. Muslic
Hoffenheim

Injuries and Suspensions

Schalke 04

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Form

TSG

TSG - Form

OL
W3-0
B04
W3-0
HSK
L1-1
SVW
L2-0
CRY
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
S04

S04 - Form

SCF
L2-1
M05
L0-1
KOE
D0-0
DOD
L2-0
RBL
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

HoffenheimDrawSchalke 04
4
0
1
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
2
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
5
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
1
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
3
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
4
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
4
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
0
FT
14Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: The table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
9630299+2021
W
D
W
W
D
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
9630167+921
W
D
W
D
D
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
96122010+1019
W
W
L
L
W
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
96032713+1418
W
W
W
L
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
95132017+316
W
L
L
W
W
6
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
94321715+215
L
W
W
D
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
94141718-113
L
W
L
W
L
8
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
94051616012
W
L
W
W
L
9
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
94051515012
W
W
L
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
93331520-512
D
W
L
W
L
11
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
94051020-1012
W
L
L
W
W
12
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
93151819-110
L
L
L
W
L
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
9243811-310
D
D
W
D
L
14
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
9234202009
L
L
D
L
D
15
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
92341014-49
L
D
D
L
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
9144721-147
L
D
D
D
W
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
9135411-76
L
L
D
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
91171225-134
L
D
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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