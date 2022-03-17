Watch: Harry Kane's special gesture for young Tottenham fan who suffered racist abuse

Harry Kane showcased his ability on the pitch during Tottenham’s latest Premier League game, as he found the target in the 2-0 victory over Brighton, and also proved his class off it by taking the time to meet with a young supporter who has been the subject of racist abuse.

The England captain delivered some mementos and lasting memories to a Spurs fan who idolises him from the stands.

Kane handed over a signed shirt and ball while also posing for pictures with a youngster who has been targeted by trolls when turning out for his local team.

Article continues below

Watch Kane’s special gesture for Tottenham fan

After yesterday's game against Brighton, Sathi - a young Spurs fan who was racially abused whilst playing for his local team - met his idol, Harry Kane 💙 pic.twitter.com/spSxWMmd5V — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 17, 2022

The bigger picture

Kane has been giving Spurs supporters everywhere plenty to shout about of late, finding the target in each of his last three appearances and five of his last seven games.

After netting against the Seagulls, the 28-year-old frontman is up to 22 goals for the season across all competitions.

Further reading