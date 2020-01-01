Watch FT Business of Football summit LIVE for €19,99

You can watch the Financial Times Business of Football summit LIVE on Goal for €19,99

Building on its inaugural event in May 2019, the Financial Times Business of Football Summit returns to renew its unique exploration into all of football’s key income streams, bringing together the biggest names in the industry to debate the financial future of the beautiful game.

Leading investors, club and league executives, regulators, broadcasters, sponsors, advisors and other key influencers will share expert insights and often surprising stories to give structure and colour to the major issues affecting the football economy.

Click the link below to get access to the LIVE stream of the FT Business of Football summit

Sign Up Sign Up

Speakers include the likes of and European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli, ex- defender Gary Neville and president Steven Zhang.

The event kicks off at 9am UK time. Cick here for full agenda.