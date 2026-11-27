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Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports

Serie A - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Benito Stirpe

Frosinone host Parma at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday 28 November in the 13th round of Serie A fixtures. Kick-off is at 15:00.

Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone head into the match smarting from a 5-1 defeat to AC Milan at San Siro. It was their second straight loss after a 1-0 defeat at Cagliari.

Before those defeats, Frosinone showed their attacking strength in a 5-1 win over Lecce and a 4-4 draw with Atalanta. Now they must defend seventh place in front of their home fans.

Alberto Gilardino's Parma sit 17th, a very different position in the table. They lost 5-1 at home to Roma last Sunday after a 2-1 defeat at Bologna.

Between those defeats, a 3-0 win over Atalanta gave Parma confidence, but they are still searching for consistency. They arrive at the Stirpe needing to turn things around.

DAZN Italia will show Frosinone vs Parma live, with kick-off at 15:00.

Team news

Frosinone will be without the injured Antonio Raimondo, Daniel Birligea and Florian Grillitsch. They have no reported suspensions. Alvini's probable starting XI is Palmisani, Cittadini, Calvani, Monterisi, Calò, Ghedjemis, Masini, Tchato, Oyono, Kvernadze and Schmid.

Parma's only reported absentee is the injured David Romero, and they have no suspensions. Gilardino's probable starting XI is Daffara, Carboni, Troilo, Del Prato, Fabbian, Sierro, Britschgi, Touré, Keita, Valeri and Elphege. Any updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Frosinone have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five Serie A matches. A 5-1 defeat to AC Milan followed a 1-0 loss at Cagliari. Before those defeats, they beat Torino 2-0 and Lecce 5-1, and drew 4-4 with Atalanta. They have scored 12 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches.

Parma have one win, one draw and three defeats over the same period. They most recently lost 5-1 to Roma after a 2-1 defeat to Bologna. They also beat Atalanta 3-0 and drew 0-0 with Udinese, while Lazio won 2-1. Parma have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

In the most recent meeting in the available sample, Frosinone lost 4-3 at home to Parma in Serie B on 24 February 2023. Of the five matches listed, Parma won three, Frosinone won one and one ended in a draw. Parma scored 10 goals to Frosinone's eight.

League table

Frosinone sit seventh in Serie A, while Parma are 17th.