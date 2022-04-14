Watch: Frankfurt's Borre stuns Barcelona with long-range goal in Europa League quarter-final

Dan Bernstein
The goal gave the German side a 3-1 aggregate advantage over the Blaugrana

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Rafael Santos Borre stunned Barcelona with a long-range strike in the 36th minute on Thursday in the Europa League quarter-final.

The goal gave Frankfurt a 3-1 aggregate advantage at Camp Nou, putting immense pressure on the Blaugrana.

Earlier, Filip Kostic converted from the spot to give Frankfurt the lead.

Watch: Borre stuns Barcelona with long-range goal

Rincon tribute

Borre paid tribute to fellow Colombian Freddy Rincon with his celebration by pointing to the No.19 on his shorts - the same number Rincon wore.

Rincon died at 55 years old earlier this week after being involved in a car crash.