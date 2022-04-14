Watch: Frankfurt's Borre stuns Barcelona with long-range goal in Europa League quarter-final
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Rafael Santos Borre stunned Barcelona with a long-range strike in the 36th minute on Thursday in the Europa League quarter-final.
The goal gave Frankfurt a 3-1 aggregate advantage at Camp Nou, putting immense pressure on the Blaugrana.
Earlier, Filip Kostic converted from the spot to give Frankfurt the lead.
Editors' Picks
- Benfica done, now for Manchester City: Firmino leads the way as Klopp's Liverpool super squad continues to deliver
- If Rangnick didn't pick Ten Hag, then what actually is his Man Utd advisory role?
- Man City survive brutal Champions League battle with Atletico Madrid - but at what cost?
- Can virtual reality help tackle football’s heading-related dementia crisis?
Watch: Borre stuns Barcelona with long-range goal
Rincon tribute
Borre paid tribute to fellow Colombian Freddy Rincon with his celebration by pointing to the No.19 on his shorts - the same number Rincon wore.
Rincon died at 55 years old earlier this week after being involved in a car crash.