Watch: Frankfurt's Borre stuns Barcelona with long-range goal in Europa League quarter-final

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Rafael Santos Borre stunned Barcelona with a long-range strike in the 36th minute on Thursday in the Europa League quarter-final.

The goal gave Frankfurt a 3-1 aggregate advantage at Camp Nou, putting immense pressure on the Blaugrana.

Earlier, Filip Kostic converted from the spot to give Frankfurt the lead.

Watch: Borre stuns Barcelona with long-range goal