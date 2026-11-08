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Serie A
team-logoFiorentina
Artemio Franchi, Firenze
team-logoJuventus
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 1
Falza Rivaldi
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Fiorentina vs Juventus
Fiorentina
Juventus
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Artemio Franchi, Firenze

DAZN is streaming Fiorentina v Juventus live exclusively. You'll need an active subscription to watch.

At the Artemio Franchi in Florence, Fiorentina and Juventus meet in one of Italian football's fiercest rivalries to close Serie A's 11th round.

Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina have taken four points from their last two league games, including a convincing 4-2 win over Sassuolo. They have yet to win at home this season, adding to the pressure on Vanoli.

Two consecutive wins have lifted Juventus after a difficult few weeks following their defeat in Genoa. They beat Napoli 2-0 in Serie A, then AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the Europa League.

In the Netherlands, Randal Kolo Muani was among Juventus' key figures and showed further signs of the improvement their fans had been waiting for. Luciano Spalletti now wants to see whether his team have truly turned a corner at a ground that has historically troubled them.

Cambiaso is out with muscle fatigue, joining long-term absentees Yildiz, Thuram and Locatelli in Juventus' crowded treatment room. Spalletti does have McKennie back, and he is expected to start.

Before the international break, a defeat would complicate Juventus' path. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are chasing their first win in front of their home fans.

Find out how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming below.

Team news

Fiorentina vs Juventus Probable lineups

4-3-3
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Formation
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-4-2
D. de GeaD. de GeaR. DragusinR. DragusinA. JimenezA. JimenezVieryVieryV. ValdepenasV. ValdepenasN. FagioliN. FagioliC. NdourC. NdourM. BrescianiniM. BrescianiniA. NjieA. Njieteam-logoM. PellegrinoF. MastantuonoF. MastantuonoG. VicarioG. VicarioJ. LucumiJ. LucumiP. KaluluP. KaluluJ. CabalJ. CabalG. BremerG. BremerT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersK. AlajbegovicK. AlajbegovicW. McKennieW. McKennieD. LuizD. LuizN. WoltemadeN. WoltemadeR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo Muani
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-3-3
Fiorentina

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • P. Vanoli
  • L. Spalletti

Without Fabiano Parisi, Marin Pongracic, Luca Ranieri, Arthur Atta and Riccardo Sottil, Vanoli is expected to select the following starting XI: De Gea; Dragusin, Jimenez, Viery, Valdepenas; Fagioli, Ndour, Brescianini; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie.

Juventus are missing Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, Conceicao, Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Milik, Grabara and Cambiaso, who is sidelined by muscle fatigue sustained in the Netherlands. With McKennie back, Spalletti is expected to field: Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic.

Recent form

FIO

FIO - Form

GEN
L2-1
COM
L1-3
INT
L2-1
ATA
D2-2
SAS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
JUV

JUV - Form

REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
GEN
L2-0
NAP
W2-0
AZ
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Over their last five games, Fiorentina have a record of W1 D1 L3. They beat Sassuolo 4-2 most recently, following a 2-2 draw against Atalanta. Those results ended a run of three consecutive defeats. Fiorentina have scored 8 goals and conceded 9 in those five games.

Juventus have a record of W3 D1 L1 in their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League. Since a 2-0 defeat against Genoa, they have gone three consecutive matches without defeat, including a 2-0 win over Napoli and a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar. Juventus have scored 7 goals and conceded 4 over this run of matches.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

FiorentinaDrawJuventus
2
2
1
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

On 17 May 2026, Fiorentina beat Juventus 0-2 at the Allianz Stadium in the clubs' most recent meeting. Fiorentina have won twice and Juventus once in their last five meetings, with two draws. Across those games, Fiorentina have scored 9 goals and Juventus 6.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
118303110+2127
W
W
W
D
W
3
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
115241614+217
W
W
W
W
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11227917-88
L
W
D
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
112271629-138
L
L
L
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Fiorentina sit 15th in the Serie A table, while Juventus are seventh.

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