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Serie A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

DAZN is streaming Fiorentina v Juventus live exclusively. You'll need an active subscription to watch.

At the Artemio Franchi in Florence, Fiorentina and Juventus meet in one of Italian football's fiercest rivalries to close Serie A's 11th round.

Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina have taken four points from their last two league games, including a convincing 4-2 win over Sassuolo. They have yet to win at home this season, adding to the pressure on Vanoli.

Two consecutive wins have lifted Juventus after a difficult few weeks following their defeat in Genoa. They beat Napoli 2-0 in Serie A, then AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the Europa League.

In the Netherlands, Randal Kolo Muani was among Juventus' key figures and showed further signs of the improvement their fans had been waiting for. Luciano Spalletti now wants to see whether his team have truly turned a corner at a ground that has historically troubled them.

Cambiaso is out with muscle fatigue, joining long-term absentees Yildiz, Thuram and Locatelli in Juventus' crowded treatment room. Spalletti does have McKennie back, and he is expected to start.

Before the international break, a defeat would complicate Juventus' path. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are chasing their first win in front of their home fans.

Find out how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming below.

Team news

Without Fabiano Parisi, Marin Pongracic, Luca Ranieri, Arthur Atta and Riccardo Sottil, Vanoli is expected to select the following starting XI: De Gea; Dragusin, Jimenez, Viery, Valdepenas; Fagioli, Ndour, Brescianini; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie.

Juventus are missing Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, Conceicao, Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Milik, Grabara and Cambiaso, who is sidelined by muscle fatigue sustained in the Netherlands. With McKennie back, Spalletti is expected to field: Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic.

Recent form

Over their last five games, Fiorentina have a record of W1 D1 L3. They beat Sassuolo 4-2 most recently, following a 2-2 draw against Atalanta. Those results ended a run of three consecutive defeats. Fiorentina have scored 8 goals and conceded 9 in those five games.

Juventus have a record of W3 D1 L1 in their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League. Since a 2-0 defeat against Genoa, they have gone three consecutive matches without defeat, including a 2-0 win over Napoli and a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar. Juventus have scored 7 goals and conceded 4 over this run of matches.

Head-to-head record

On 17 May 2026, Fiorentina beat Juventus 0-2 at the Allianz Stadium in the clubs' most recent meeting. Fiorentina have won twice and Juventus once in their last five meetings, with two draws. Across those games, Fiorentina have scored 9 goals and Juventus 6.

League table

Fiorentina sit 15th in the Serie A table, while Juventus are seventh.