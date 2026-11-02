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Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 de Kuip

Fey. Rotterdam and Inter Milan kick off at 21:00 on 3 November 2026.

How to watch Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan live today: TV and streaming details

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Inter Milan live. The link below takes you straight to the broadcast.

Talking points of the week: how are Fey. Rotterdam and Inter Milan faring?

Feyenoord have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. The Rotterdam side most recently drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard, having also drawn 1-1 with PSV and lost 0-1 to Real Betis in the Champions League. They beat Telstar 4-3 and Como 2-3 from the away side's perspective. Across those five matches, Feyenoord scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Over their last five competitive matches, Inter Milan have three wins, no draws and two defeats. They most recently lost 1-3 to AC Milan in the Milan derby. Before that, Inter beat Venezia 2-0 and Fiorentina 1-2 from the away side's perspective in Serie A, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League. Inter scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: line-ups

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: form

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: head-to-head record

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: the tables