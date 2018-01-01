Where can we watch the UEFA Europa League in Southeast Asia?
The 2018-19 UEFA Europa League is upon us with matchday six of group stage ready to rumble.
Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Watching the UEFA Europa League play-offs in South East Asia
Goal , as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Europa League play-off matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Genk v Sarpsborg
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
2) Dynamo Kyiv v Jablonec
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
3) Besiktas v Malmo
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
4) Villarreal v Spartak Moskva
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
5) Rapid Wien v Rangers
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
6) Sevilla v FC Krasnodar
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
7) Vidi v Chelsea
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
8) PAOK v BATE
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
9) Marseille v Apollon Limassol
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
10) Akhisar v Standard Liege
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
11) Lazio v Eintracht
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
12) Rennes v Astana
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
13) Olympiacos v Milan
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
14) RB Leipzig v Rosenborg
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
15) Sporting v Vorskla
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
16) Ludogorets v FC Zurich
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
17) Celtic v Red Bull
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
18) Kobenhavn v Bordeaux
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
19) AEK Larnaca v Bayer
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
20) Dudelange v Real Betis
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
21) Slavia Praha v Zenit
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
22) Arsenal v Qarabag FK
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
23) Spartak Trnava v Fenerbahce
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan
|Click Here
24) Dinamo Zagreb v Anderlecht
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Click Here
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here