Eintracht Frankfurt face Hamburger SV on 01.11.2026 at 17:30.

How to stream in Germany

SPOX shows you how to watch the match live on TV or via live stream today.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV live today: Which TV channel and live stream is showing the match?

DAZN will show the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV live. The streaming service carries every Sunday Bundesliga match, as well as the Saturday simulcast.

Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN

If you're abroad, a virtual private network (VPN) can help you watch matches through your usual streaming service. A VPN such as NordVPN lets you establish a secure online connection when streaming. NordVPN is among the world's most popular and reputable VPN providers.

This week's form: Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV

Eintracht Frankfurt have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat HSV 3-1 in the DFB Cup. Before that, SGE lost 0-1 away to Borussia Dortmund and beat 1. FC Köln 1-0. A 0-6 defeat against RB Leipzig was the low point of that run. Across the five matches, Frankfurt scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

Hamburger SV also have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Their latest result was a 1-3 cup defeat against Frankfurt. Before that, HSV lost 0-1 to Paderborn in the Bundesliga, having earlier claimed a 1-0 away win in Stuttgart and a 2-3 victory away to Hoffenheim. Hamburg scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: League tables