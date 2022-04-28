Watch: Eintracht Frankfurt fans swarm London Stadium in another amazing show of Europa League support

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The German club's supporters have proven themselves to be among the best on the continent

After causing a "big shame" to Barcelona in the Europa League quarter-final with their turnout, Eintracht Frankfurt fans have again demonstrated their might on Thursday in the competition by swarming West Ham's London Stadium in impressive numbers.

Video has shown a massive crowd marching to the entrance with the help of local security.

Frankfurt have called their fans the "best in the world" for their away support.

