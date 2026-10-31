Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

DAZN will show Como-Venezia live and is the only platform broadcasting every Serie A match in 2026/27. Use the link below to subscribe and stream the match.

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Como host Venezia at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como on matchday 10 of Serie A 2026/27. The two sides arrive at very different stages of their seasons.

Four wins in their last five matches across the league and Champions League have Como flying. Those results include a commanding 4-1 win over Manchester United in Europe and a convincing 1-3 victory away to Torino in the latest round of Serie A. Cesc Fabregas has built a team capable of troubling opponents in every competition.

Venezia, by contrast, have lost consecutive league games to Genoa and Inter. Davide Nicola's side remain bottom of the table and urgently need points.

Both teams have players unavailable. Como must do without several squad members, while Venezia's list of absentees further complicates Nicola's plans.

At home, Venezia have shown they can beat stronger teams, as their win over Napoli this season demonstrates. Away from the Penzo, they have struggled for consistency.

For Como, this is a chance to consolidate their place near the top of the table. Firmly in contention, they will want to make home advantage count in front of their fans.

DAZN will stream Como-Venezia live.

Team news

Fabregas' Como will be without Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao, Moise Kean, Mattia Liberali and Jesus Rodriguez. The likely starting XI has Robert Sanchez in goal, Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Alex Valle in defence, Caqueret, Luis Milla and Da Cunha with Perrone in midfield, and Nico Paz and Douvikas up front.

Venezia will be without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, Marin Sverko, Pasquale Mazzocchi and Thorir Helgason. Nicola is expected to field Filip Stankovic in goal, Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus and Hainaut in defence, Schingtienne, Kike Perez, Sohm and Busio in midfield, and Lauberbach and Adams up front.

Recent form

Como have won four and lost just one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Champions League, scoring 13 goals and conceding seven. Their only setback came against Feyenoord in Europe (2-3). Como responded with three consecutive wins, including the 4-1 victory over Manchester United, before winning 3-1 away to Torino in the latest round of league fixtures.

Venezia have won just one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing two. Their most recent win came at home to Napoli (1-0), but they have since lost to Genoa (1-0) and Inter (0-2). Across those five outings, Venezia have scored three goals and conceded six.

Head-to-head record

Como and Venezia last met in Serie A on 8 March 2025, drawing 1-1. Across their last five meetings, each side has won twice, with one draw. Their most recent fixtures took place in Serie A and Serie B. The two teams had also drawn 2-2 at the Penzo on 8 December 2024.

League table

Como sit fourth in Serie A 2026/27, firmly in contention near the top of the table. Venezia are bottom on 20 points, deep in the relegation zone and desperate for points to stay up.