Watch: Colback's incredible bending volley from wide for Nottingham Forest – Puskas contender or mishit cross?
Andrew Steel
Getty
Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback scored a world-class finish in Monday's Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion - though whether his finish was intentional was another matter entirely.
The central midfielder bent a sublime volley home for the hosts at the City Ground, turning what looked to be a mishit cross into the goal of a lifetime.
Let us know in the comments below - is it a stroke of calculated genius? Or just a fluke for the ages?
