Watch: Colback's incredible bending volley from wide for Nottingham Forest – Puskas contender or mishit cross?

Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback scored a world-class finish in Monday's Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion - though whether his finish was intentional was another matter entirely.

The central midfielder bent a sublime volley home for the hosts at the City Ground, turning what looked to be a mishit cross into the goal of a lifetime.

Let us know in the comments below - is it a stroke of calculated genius? Or just a fluke for the ages?

Watch: Colback scores absolute blinder for Forest

WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED!!! 🤯



Jack Colback has just hit an absolute stunner!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KOOmcmHB8T — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 18, 2022

