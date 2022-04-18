Watch: Colback's incredible bending volley from wide for Nottingham Forest – Puskas contender or mishit cross?

Andrew Steel
Getty

Was it a fluke for the ages or a stroke of calculated genius at the City Ground?

Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback scored a world-class finish in Monday's Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion - though whether his finish was intentional was another matter entirely.

The central midfielder bent a sublime volley home for the hosts at the City Ground, turning what looked to be a mishit cross into the goal of a lifetime.

Let us know in the comments below - is it a stroke of calculated genius? Or just a fluke for the ages?

Watch: Colback scores absolute blinder for Forest

