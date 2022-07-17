Watch: Chelsea friendly nightmare as Reece James scores comedy own goal with blind back pass v Club America

The west London outfit survived a bizarre scare in their opening pre-season match, against the Liga MX giants

Chelsea's opening pre-season friendly almost turned into a nightmare as Reece James scored a comedy own goal following a blind back pass.

The Blues defender accidentally knocked the ball past his own goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, but the Premier League outfit ultimately recovered to beat Mexican outfit Club America 2-1.

The bizarre goal drew Club America level at 1-1 after Timo Werner's opener, but a brilliant late Mason Mount strike ultimately spared Chelsea's blushes at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Watch: James scores comedy own goal

With 59 minutes on the clock, James turned back towards his goal from the edge of the box and played the ball back to Bettinelli without looking.

The pass caught the keeper completely off guard and he was unable to prevent it from rolling into the net with his outstretched leg.

What did Tuchel say about Chelsea's latest win?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel did not dwell on James' mistake after the game as he praised his team for grinding out a first pre-season victory.

"It was a very difficult match against very difficult opponents in an environment like playing in a full stadium," he said.

Article continues below

"The first half was tough for us to create clear chances, we couldn't score but kept a clean sheet and the second half we found better solutions, and looked more dangerous.

"So a very good second half, a good first half. We deserved to win and I'm happy that we took that."

Further reading