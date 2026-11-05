Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoCeltic
Celtic Park
team-logoBesiktas
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 3
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

Watch Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Celtic vs Besiktas
Celtic
Besiktas
Europa League

Celtic face Beşiktaş in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match!

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Celtic Park

Celtic Glasgow's match against Beşiktaş kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş live today: TV and live stream details

Fans in Germany can watch the Europa League match between Celtic and Beşiktaş live on RTL+. The link to the platform is below.

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: recent results

Celtic have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent match 0-2 to Falkirk, having drawn 2-2 with Dundee United and won 2-1 away at Hibernian. Across those five matches, Celtic scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

Beşiktaş have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. The Istanbul side most recently drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa. In the Europa League, they picked up points against Crystal Palace (2-2) and Hoffenheim (a 2-3 away win). They scored nine goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

CEL

CEL - Form

HEA
W7-1
CEL
L1-2
HIB
W1-2
DUU
D2-2
FAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BJK

BJK - Form

TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
CRY
D2-2
IBS
W2-0
KAS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: line-ups

Celtic vs Besiktas Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. O'Neill

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: form

CEL

CEL - Form

HEA
W7-1
CEL
L1-2
HIB
W1-2
DUU
D2-2
FAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BJK

BJK - Form

TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
CRY
D2-2
IBS
W2-0
KAS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: head-to-head record

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google