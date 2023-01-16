WATCH: Casemiro bear hugs Man Utd fans during huge Manchester derby victory

Casemiro was all charged up during the Manchester derby and was seen bear hugging a group of Manchester United fans in the stands.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian played a pivotal role in his team's victory over rivals Manchester City on Saturday and provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes' controversialequaliser in the 78th minute. After Marcus Rashford netted the winner soon after, the former Real Madrid man could not hide his excitement and even hugged some United fans in the stands.