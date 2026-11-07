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Serie B - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stadio Dei Marmi

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Carrarese v Sampdoria live. Both platforms hold the rights to Serie B in 2026/27, with options to watch on TV or via live stream.

At the Stadio Dei Marmi in Carrara, Carrarese and Sampdoria meet in the 2026/27 Serie B season with different objectives and league positions at stake.

A 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona in the last round ended a positive spell for Guido Pagliuca's Carrarese. The Tuscan side now want an immediate response at home.

Sampdoria beat Virtus Entella 2-0 in their last league match, but Luca D'Angelo's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Genoa club remain mired in the relegation zone.

Carrarese have won the last two Serie B meetings between the sides. Carrara has historically been a difficult place for Sampdoria to play.

With Carrarese 15th and Sampdoria 19th, both sides need points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Team news

Guido Pagliuca has yet to announce Carrarese's official line-up or disclose any absences through injury or suspension. Squad updates will be available in the hours before kick-off.

For Sampdoria, Luca D'Angelo has given no indication of his likely line-up or list of absentees. Further squad news is expected shortly before the match.

Recent form

Carrarese have three wins and two defeats from their last five Serie B matches. Their latest result, a 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona, ended a positive run. Before that, the Tuscan side beat Arezzo 2-1 and won 2-0 away to Calcio Padova. Across those five matches, Carrarese scored six goals and conceded seven.

Sampdoria have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win against Virtus Entella, after a 2-0 defeat away to Ascoli. They also drew 1-1 against Sudtirol and lost 4-1 to Avellino. Across those five matches, Sampdoria scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

On 18 March 2026, Carrarese beat Sampdoria 2-0 at home in their most recent Serie B meeting. Sampdoria won the previous meeting 3-2 at home in December 2025. Across the last four Serie B meetings, Carrarese have won twice, Sampdoria once and one match has ended in a draw.

League table

Carrarese sit 15th in Serie B, while Sampdoria are 19th, firmly in the relegation zone.