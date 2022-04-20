Watch: Carragher trolls Neville with hilarious Thiago video after ex-Man Utd defender made huge claim

Stephen Darwin
Getty & Twitter

The former Red Devils right-back had previously claimed that Bayern "don't let anyone go that's half decent"

Gary Neville has been made to eat his words by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, with the latter posting a viral video of Thiago to mock a previous statement made by the ex-Manchester United defender.

Former Red Devils right-back Neville had claimed in the past that Bayern Munich "don't let anyone go that's half decent", with Carragher having reminded his punditry colleague of that comment after Thiago's masterclass in the 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Watch: Carragher trolls Neville with Thiago video

Further reading