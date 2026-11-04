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UEFA Champions League on TV

Tuesday Choice Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek ✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs ✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits Monthly from £8.99 Get Prime Video Free Recaps BBC ✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast ✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television ✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer Watch FREE Stream iPlayer Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Tuesday Choice Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek ✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs ✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits Monthly from £8.99 Get Prime Video Free Recaps BBC ✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast ✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television ✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer Watch FREE Stream iPlayer

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All viewing options are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis: Recent results

Dortmund have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five.

With three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five competitive matches, Real Betis most recently beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw was a 0-0 against Celta Vigo. Their only defeat was a 2-5 loss to Barcelona. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: The tables