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UEFA Champions League on TV

Tuesday Choice Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek ✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs ✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits Monthly from £8.99 Get Prime Video Free Recaps BBC ✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast ✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television ✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer Watch FREE Stream iPlayer Tuesday Choice Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek ✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs ✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits Monthly from £8.99 Get Prime Video Free Recaps BBC ✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast ✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television ✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer Watch FREE Stream iPlayer Tuesday Choice Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek ✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs ✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits Monthly from £8.99 Get Prime Video

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund's match against Real Betis kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. You can find all viewing options below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis?

With two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five competitive matches, Dortmund come into this fixture on the back of a 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Bayern Munich. Before that, they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Real Betis have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw was a 0-0 against Celta Vigo, while a heavy 2-5 defeat to Barcelona remains their only slip-up. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: The tables