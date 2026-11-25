Sky Sport will broadcast Borac Banja Luka vs Atalanta in Italy, with NOW providing a live stream.

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Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Banja Luka Stadium

Borac Banja Luka host Atalanta at Banja Luka Stadium in the Bosnian city of Banja Luka in the Conference League. Maurizio Sarri's side face a tricky European away trip.

Atalanta arrive after a 4-4 draw with Inter on Sunday 22 November. They fought back from 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 down in the eight-goal game, with Kessie's late penalty securing a point after De Ketelaere's brace. Sarri's side are 12th in the league.

Vinko Marinovic is in charge of Borac, who are in excellent domestic form. On Saturday 21 November, they beat Zeljeznicar 4-0 in the Premier League, their fourth win in their last five matches in all competitions.

Europe has been less kind to the Bosnian side. Borac lost 2-0 to Mjaellby in the last round of Conference League matches and sit 21st in the standings.

Atalanta are 16th in the same table, with only a few points separating the sides. Every result matters in the single-league phase, with positions counting until the final matchday.

Atalanta also drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in their last European match. A win in Bosnia would give them some breathing room after their dip in form at the start of November.

Fans in Italy can follow the match on Sky Sport or NOW.

Team news

There is no information yet on the likely line-up, injuries or suspensions for Vinko Marinovic's Borac Banja Luka. The same goes for Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta, with no unavailable players or official line-up listed. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Borac Banja Luka have won four of their last five matches in all competitions and lost the other. Their latest result was a 4-0 win away to Zeljeznicar in the Premier League, following a 4-1 victory over Radnik Bijeljina. Their only defeat was a 2-0 loss to Mjaellby in the Conference League. The Bosnian side have scored 12 goals and conceded five in that run, which also included 2-0 and 4-2 wins in Zenica.

Atalanta have one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five games. Their most recent match was a 4-4 draw with Inter in Serie A, preceded by a 1-0 result at Monza and a 1-1 draw with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League. They also suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Parma, while a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina completes the run. Atalanta have scored eight goals and conceded 10.

Head-to-head record

The available data shows no previous meetings between Borac Banja Luka and Atalanta, so there is no head-to-head record to report.

Standings

Borac Banja Luka are 21st in the Conference League standings, while Atalanta are 16th.