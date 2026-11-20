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Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

DAZN will show Bologna v Udinese live and holds the rights to all 380 Serie A matches in 2026/27. The channel and subscription link are below.

Bologna host Udinese at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on Sunday 22 November 2026. The Serie A meeting pits two sides with very different ambitions and recent form against each other.

Four wins in their last five league games have propelled Bologna into the European places. Their only setback in that period was a 3-1 defeat against Inter, but it has not shaken the solidity of Raffaele Palladino's side.

Udinese, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five matches, scoring just three goals and conceding 11. Paolo Zanetti's arrival as manager has yet to bring the hoped-for turnaround. Udinese are bottom of the table.

Palladino will be without several players but welcomes back Nicolò Cambiaghi, who has returned to group training after suffering an ankle injury on international duty. The winger provided two assists against Parma in the last game before the break.

Udinese also face problems in attack, partly because of speculation surrounding Artem Dovbyk, who is on loan from Bologna and now on the fringes of Palladino's rotation. The manager has publicly confirmed that the Ukrainian is not yet fit enough to last 90 minutes.

Here is where to follow Bologna v Udinese on TV and online.

Team news

Raffaele Palladino's Bologna will be without Emil Holm, Juan Miranda, Jay Enem, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Nicolò Cambiaghi. Cambiaghi recovered just in time from the ankle injury he suffered on international duty and returned to group training on Wednesday 18 November. The predicted line-up has Skorupski in goal, with Theate, Darmian and Casale in defence, Pobega, Heggem, Zortea and Ferguson in midfield, and Orsolini, Bernardeschi and Odgaard in attack.

Paolo Zanetti's Udinese will be without the injured Idrissa Gueye, David Alaba and Nicolò Bertola. The predicted starting XI has Okoye in goal, Solet, Palma, Abankwah and Vojvoda in defence, Piotrowski, Karlstroem and Kamara in midfield, and Davis, Ekkelenkamp and Zaniolo as the attacking trio.

Recent form

Bologna have won four and lost one of their last five Serie A matches, scoring ten goals and conceding seven. Their latest result, a 2-1 win over Parma, continued that strong run. They also won 4-2 away at AC Milan and beat Monza 2-1 in that stretch.

Udinese, by contrast, have lost four and drawn one of their last five league games, scoring just three goals and conceding 11. A goalless draw against Parma brought their only point in that period. They lost to Roma (5-2), AC Milan (2-0), Lecce (3-0) and Venezia (2-1).

Head-to-head record

The teams last met in Serie A on 23 February 2026, when Bologna won 1-0 at home. Bologna have won three and drawn two of the clubs' five most recent meetings, leaving Udinese without a win in that period. The most significant previous away meeting for Udinese dates back to November 2025, when they lost 3-0 at home.

League table

Bologna currently sit eighth in the Serie A table, while Udinese are 20th and last.