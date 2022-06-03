Watch: Benzema weaves through Denmark defence to cap brilliant French team goal
Getty Images
Karim Benzema weaved through Denmark's defence to finish off a brilliant team goal for France in the Nations League on Friday against Denmark.
Benzema played a one-two on the wing with Christopher Nkunku before evading two men in the box and calmly finishing past Kasper Schmeichel.
The goal gave France a 1-0 second-half advantage.
