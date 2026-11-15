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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Koning Boudewijnstadion

Rai 1 will show Belgium v Italy free-to-air, with a free live stream available on RaiPlay.

On Sunday, the Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels hosts a decisive UEFA Nations League A Group 1 clash between Belgium and Italy. Quarter-final qualification remains in doubt for both sides.

Italy arrive in Brussels after beating France 3-1 at San Siro on Thursday evening. Francesco Esposito led the comeback with a brace, scoring his first in the 26th minute before converting the decisive penalty in the 75th after Olise had put France ahead early on.

Roberto Mancini's side gave France 65% of possession but struck with clinical precision on vertical transitions. Davide Frattesi put Italy 2-1 up in the 63rd minute, a minute after Federico Dimarco came on to provide the assist.

Belgium, meanwhile, took three important points from Thursday's trip to Turkey. Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere scored in a 2-1 win that lifted Mark van Bommel's side to nine points. A victory in Brussels would book their quarter-final place regardless of other results.

A hip problem kept Romelu Lukaku out of the trip to Izmir, and van Bommel hopes to have him available for this match. Doku has already shown he is fit after returning from a long injury absence.

Just one point separates the sides: Italy lead the group with 10, while Belgium have nine. A Belgium win would reverse their positions, but a draw or defeat would leave Italy top.

Belgium v Italy is available to watch on TV and online.

Team news

Mark van Bommel has yet to name a likely Belgium line-up or provide official updates on injuries or suspensions. Romelu Lukaku missed the trip to Turkey because of a hip problem, and the team will assess his availability in the hours before kick-off. Further updates will follow closer to the match.

Italy have not named a starting line-up either. Roberto Mancini's coaching staff will update the list of available players after the latest fitness assessments, with any news on injuries or suspensions due in the hours before kick-off.

Form

Belgium have won three and lost two of their last five Nations League matches, most recently beating Turkey 2-1 away on Thursday. Before that, they lost 4-1 to France, having beaten Turkey 3-0 at home in October. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Four wins and a draw make up Italy's last five results. The Azzurri beat France 3-1 at San Siro on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes last month. Mancini's side have scored 10 goals and conceded four in that five-match run.

Head-to-head

On 25 September 2026, Belgium won 2-0 away to Italy in the group stage of this Nations League campaign, the sides' most recent meeting. Each team has won twice in their last five encounters, with one draw. All five took place in the Nations League between 2024 and 2026.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Belgium BEL 6 4 0 2 10 7 +3 12 W W L W L 2 France FRA 6 3 2 1 8 5 +3 11 D L W D W 3 Italy ITA 6 3 1 2 12 8 +4 10 L W W D W 4 Turkiye TUR 6 0 1 5 3 13 -10 1 D L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Italy sit first in UEFA Nations League A Group 1, with Belgium third.