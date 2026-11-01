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DFB Pokal Frauen
team-logoBayern Munich
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
Watch it on DAZN
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Watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
DFB Pokal Frauen

Bayern Munich play Bayer Leverkusen in the women’s DFB Cup. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

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Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

crest
DFB Pokal Frauen - 1/8

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen kick off on 01.11.2026 at 15:00.

Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen live today: TV and streaming details

WOW will broadcast the Women's DFB Cup match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen live. All live-streaming options are listed below.

How have Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen been performing?

Bayern Munich head into this cup match with four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. They most recently won 1-5 away to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, having beaten VfB Stuttgart 5-0 before that. In the Women's Champions League, they drew 2-2 with Real Madrid Femenino and won 3-0 away to Benfica. Bayern scored 16 goals and conceded three across those five matches.

With three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches, Bayer Leverkusen arrive on the back of a 0-2 home defeat to Nuremberg in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Werder Bremen 3-2 and won 1-2 in Freiburg. Leverkusen scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

FCB

FCB - Form

BEN
W0-3
FFC
W0-1
STU
W5-0
RBL
W1-5
RMA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEV

LEV - Form

FRE
W1-2
VBE
W0-2
SVW
W3-2
FFC
D1-1
FCN
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Form

FCB

FCB - Form

BEN
W0-3
FFC
W0-1
STU
W5-0
RBL
W1-5
RMA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEV

LEV - Form

FRE
W1-2
VBE
W0-2
SVW
W3-2
FFC
D1-1
FCN
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawBayer Leverkusen
5
0
0
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
LEV
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
LEV
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
LEV
0
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
LEV
0
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
LEV
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
13Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: The tables

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