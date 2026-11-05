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Europa League
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoMarseille
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Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille
Bayer Leverkusen
Marseille
Europa League

Bayer Leverkusen play Marseille in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match has an official broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Europa League on TV

Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra
Cable Alternative
Virgin Media

Virgin Media

✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms

✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery

✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches

Monthly from£18 add-on
Exclusive Streaming Home
HBO Max

HBO Max

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Rolling monthly contract with easy cancellation

✅ No satellite dish or set-top box

Monthly from£30.99
Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra
Cable Alternative
Virgin Media

Virgin Media

✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms

✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery

✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches

Monthly from£18 add-on
Exclusive Streaming Home
HBO Max

HBO Max

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Rolling monthly contract with easy cancellation

✅ No satellite dish or set-top box

Monthly from£30.99
Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
BayArena

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille live today: TV channel and stream

RTL and RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille live in Germany. You can find all broadcast details below.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: the latest form

Bayer Leverkusen have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 4-2 to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Their 5-2 win against Nürnberg in the DFB Cup was a high point. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded ten.

Marseille have won three of their last five competitive matches, most recently beating Toulouse 2-0 in Ligue 1. Before that, OM beat Le Havre 4-3. Their only setbacks came in the Europa League: a 1-0 defeat against Olympiakos and a goal conceded in a 1-0 scoreline against Sturm Graz. Marseille scored twelve times and conceded four goals across those five matches.

B04

B04 - Form

SCF
W2-1
OFI
W0-2
TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OM

OM - Form

OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
SGR
L1-0
LEH
W4-3
TFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Martinez

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: form

B04

B04 - Form

SCF
W2-1
OFI
W0-2
TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OM

OM - Form

OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
SGR
L1-0
LEH
W4-3
TFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Bayer LeverkusenDrawMarseille
1
0
1
Club Friendlies
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
4
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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