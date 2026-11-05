Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from a part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match has an official broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Europa League on TV

Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Cable Alternative Virgin Media ✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms ✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery ✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches Monthly from £18 add-on Get Virgin Media Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky Cable Alternative Virgin Media ✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms ✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery ✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches Monthly from £18 add-on Get Virgin Media Linear Integration Sky ✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide ✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming ✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality Monthly from £25 extra Add TNT to Sky

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 BayArena

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille live today: TV channel and stream

RTL and RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille live in Germany. You can find all broadcast details below.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: the latest form

Bayer Leverkusen have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 4-2 to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Their 5-2 win against Nürnberg in the DFB Cup was a high point. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded ten.

Marseille have won three of their last five competitive matches, most recently beating Toulouse 2-0 in Ligue 1. Before that, OM beat Le Havre 4-3. Their only setbacks came in the Europa League: a 1-0 defeat against Olympiakos and a goal conceded in a 1-0 scoreline against Sturm Graz. Marseille scored twelve times and conceded four goals across those five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: form

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: head-to-head record

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: the tables