'Pedri has no comparison!'- Barcelona star's wondergoal vs Sevilla ignites latest round of Xavi praise

Pedri provided yet another moment of magic for Barcelona as the Spanish starlet scored a stunning goal against Sevilla on Sunday.

The young Barca star scored the lone goal in his side's league victory, netting in the 72nd minute to seal the win for the Catalan club.

Pedri's finish was his fourth of the season, and it helped Barca seal three vital points against a Sevilla team that they are now level with on points with a game in hand.

Article continues below

Watch: Pedri's wondergoal

MAGIC from Pedri! 😱😱



The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/OfTA56YxI4 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 3, 2022

XAVINETA IN FULL FORCE!



WHAT A GOAL PEDRI! pic.twitter.com/c1EfKJL7nb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2022

What has been said?

"He is a superlative player," Xavi said of Pedri to reporters. "He has scored an extraordinary goal. He makes a difference. It is a spectacle to watch him play. And he is only 19 years old. He has no comparison.

"It's a transcendental goal. It's pure adrenaline. I had the feeling that it was going to come. I like to win. I believed that the team deserved it. We didn't send a message to anyone. We sent it to ourselves. We won and enjoyed ourselves. The atmosphere is extraordinary. And in LaLiga, as long as the math doesn't say otherwise, we'll keep fighting".

Further reading