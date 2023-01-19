WATCH: Barcelona players fly out to Copa del Rey clash in helicopters

Barcelona have travelled to their Copa del Rey clash with AD Ceuta in style, with Xavi’s squad arriving on the African mainland by helicopter.

Xavi's side in domestic cup action

Have to leave Spanish soil

Hoping to avoid upset against minnows

WHAT HAPPENED? Ceuta is a Spanish autonomous city bordered by Morocco and will play host to the current La Liga leaders on Thursday when the Blaugrana take aim at a place in the quarter-finals of domestic cup competition. Rather than make their way across the Mediterranean Sea by plane, Barca have chartered a fleet of helicopters to get them to a meeting with third-tier opposition on time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona were given a scare by lower-league opponents in the last-32 of the Copa del Rey, with a dramatic extra-time effort from Ansu Fati required in order to prevail 4-3 against an Intercity side that competes in Primera Division RFEF – Group 2.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi will be hoping for more serene progress against Ceuta, although the likelihood is that he will once again shuffle his pack as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast across multiple competitions.