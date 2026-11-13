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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoAustria
Raiffeisen Arena
team-logoIreland
Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Austria vs Ireland live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Austria vs Ireland
Austria
Ireland
UEFA Nations League B

Austria play Ireland in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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IndiaSony LIV
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Austria vs Ireland: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5
Raiffeisen Arena

Austria host the Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League B at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Both sides need points in the battle for the top of Group 3.

Ralf Rangnick's side go into the match top of the table. Austria have been hard to beat in this Nations League phase and recently beat Kosovo and Israel 3-1 apiece.

In third place, Ireland travel to Linz needing points to stay in touch. Heimir Hallgrimsson's side have yet to find the consistency they need to compete at the top of the group.

A 2-2 draw in the sides' meeting earlier this season showed how evenly matched they are. Ireland have the quality to take points away from home, but must defend more solidly than they have recently.

TV broadcast and live-stream details are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening with Austria and Ireland?

Across their last five competitive games, Austria have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They most recently drew 1-1 with Kosovo, having previously drawn 2-2 with Ireland. The 3-1 wins against Kosovo and Israel show that Rangnick's side can score goals in this group phase. Their only defeat in that period came against Spain at the World Cup, a 3-0 loss.

Ireland's last five games have brought one win, three draws and one defeat. They most recently drew 1-1 with Israel in the Nations League, after a 2-2 draw with Austria. Their only win in that period was a 3-0 away victory against Israel. A 1-0 loss to Kosovo underlined Hallgrimsson's side's inconsistency.

AUT

AUT - Form

ESP
L3-0
ISR
W3-1
KOS
W3-1
IRL
D2-2
KOS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
IRL

IRL - Form

CAN
D1-1
KOS
L1-0
ISR
W0-3
AUT
D2-2
ISR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Austria vs Ireland: line-ups

Austria vs Ireland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
Formation
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL
3-4-2-1
A. SchlagerA. SchlagerK. LaimerK. LaimerK. DansoK. DansoS. PoschS. PoschF. BacherF. BacherX. SchlagerX. SchlagerC. AdamuC. AdamuA. PrassA. PrassR. SchmidR. SchmidN. SeiwaldN. SeiwaldS. KalajdzicS. KalajdzicC. KelleherC. KelleherL. ScalesL. ScalesJ. DunneJ. DunneJ. EganJ. EganA. IdahA. IdahJ. MolumbyJ. MolumbyJ. MoylanJ. MoylanJ. KnightJ. KnightC. CoventryC. CoventryR. ManningR. ManningT. ParrottT. Parrott
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL
4-2-3-1
Austria

Starting XI

Ireland

Manager

  • R. Rangnick
  • H. Hallgrimsson

Austria vs Ireland: form

AUT

AUT - Form

ESP
L3-0
ISR
W3-1
KOS
W3-1
IRL
D2-2
KOS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
IRL

IRL - Form

CAN
D1-1
KOS
L1-0
ISR
W0-3
AUT
D2-2
ISR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Austria vs Ireland: head-to-head record

Head to Head

AustriaDrawIreland
1
3
1
UEFA Nations League B
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
2
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
1
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
0
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
1
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Ireland badge
Ireland
IRL
2
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
2
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Austria vs Ireland: the tables

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AustriaAustriaAUT
422095+48
D
D
W
W
2
KosovoKosovoKOS
412134-15
D
D
L
W
3
IrelandIrelandIRL
412164+25
D
D
W
L
4
IsraelIsraelISR
402227-52
D
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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