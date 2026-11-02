Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoBayern Munich
Heute live Sehen!
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League

Atletico Madrid play Bayern Munich in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or while travelling somewhere you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesUnivision
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich live.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: recent form

Four wins and a draw from their last five competitive matches have put Atletico Madrid in good form. Diego Simeone's side have scored ten goals and conceded only two in that run. Most recently, they drew 1-1 away to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, after beating Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga. Their 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester United also stands out.

Bayern Munich have three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven. Most recently, they drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB Cup and RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga.

ATM

ATM - Form

MUN
W2-0
ESP
W0-1
VFB
D1-1
COR
W1-0
LEV
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
FCB

FCB - Form

RBL
W6-1
ARS
D2-2
SCF
W1-3
FCM
W6-1
BVB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: line-ups

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

4-4-2
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
J. OblakJ. OblakA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoD. HanckoD. HanckoC. RomeroC. RomeroM. PubillM. PubillM. LlorenteM. LlorenteP. BarriosP. BarriosA. BaenaA. BaenaG. SimeoneG. SimeoneA. LookmanA. LookmanJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezS. UlreichS. UlreichN. BrownN. BrownD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahJ. KimmichJ. KimmichT. BischofT. BischofA. PavlovicA. PavlovicA. DaviesA. DaviesL. KarlL. KarlH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-4-2
Atletico Madrid

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • D. Simeone
  • V. Kompany

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: form

ATM

ATM - Form

MUN
W2-0
ESP
W0-1
VFB
D1-1
COR
W1-0
LEV
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
FCB

FCB - Form

RBL
W6-1
ARS
D2-2
SCF
W1-3
FCM
W6-1
BVB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawBayern Munich
1
1
3
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
0
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google