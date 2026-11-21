DAZN Italia will show Atalanta v Inter live. Use the link below to stream the match.

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or from somewhere you might face geographical restrictions? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster for full access to the match.

Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 14:45 New Balance Arena

Atalanta host Inter at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Sunday 22 November 2026. The Serie A rivals arrive in very different form.

Cristian Chivu's Inter sit second in the table and have won four of their last five matches in all competitions. Their only defeat in that run came in a derby against AC Milan that finished 3-1.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta, meanwhile, sit 12th and have won just one of their last five matches. A heavy 3-0 home defeat to Parma has put the Bergamo side under further pressure.

Chivu can finally call on John Stones and Curtis Jones. Both have recovered from injury and are ready to contribute after the break, giving Inter a significant boost in quality. Their attack remains depleted, though, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram sidelined.

Gianluca Scamacca's lack of playing time has become a talking point at Atalanta. Sarri chose the striker as his centre-forward at the start of the season, but he has played just 28 minutes across the last six league rounds. At a press conference, the Tuscan manager described him as a player who is "blocked": he has everything needed to make a difference but cannot currently fulfil his potential.

Here's how to watch Atalanta v Inter live on TV and online.

Team news

Atalanta are without Odilon Kossounou, Isak Hien, Thomas Pompei, Gianluca Gaetano, Giacomo Raspadori, Thomas Kristensen and Raoul Bellanova. Sarri is expected to select the following starting XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Kolasinac, Bernasconi; Zappacosta, Ederson, Elmas, De Ketelaere, Pasalic, Zalewski; Krstovic.

Inter are missing Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, Luis Henrique, Aleksandar Stankovic and Manuel Akanji. Chivu is expected to field this line-up: Martinez; Bastoni, Pavard, Stones; Dimarco, Calhanoglu, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Spence; Bonny, Pio Esposito. Updates on the players' fitness will be available closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Atalanta have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five matches in all competitions, with eight goals scored and ten conceded. Most recently, a 0-1 away win against Monza in Serie A ended a poor run. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League and suffered a heavy 0-3 home defeat to Parma.

Inter have won four of their last five matches, scoring eleven goals and conceding seven. They come into this match after a 2-0 home win over Como in Serie A and a 3-0 away win over Feyenoord in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that period was the 3-1 derby loss to AC Milan. Clean sheets in three of their last four matches point to renewed defensive solidity.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 14 March 2026, sharing the points in a 1-1 Serie A draw at San Siro. Inter have won three of the last five meetings, with one draw and one Atalanta victory. Those results include Inter's 4-0 win in August 2024, their 2-0 win in Bergamo in March 2025 and Atalanta's 0-1 victory in December 2025.

League table

Inter are second in the Serie A table, while Atalanta are 12th.