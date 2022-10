Ashley Young scored a wonderful goal to bring his side level with Nottingham Forest in the first half of their Premier League clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? A bit of ping-pong on the edge of the box eventually saw the ball fall at Ashley Young's feet. After one touch he hit a thunderous strike past Dean Henderson in the Nottingham Forest goal and brought the game level. Pure!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aston Villa have had a tough time of late, and found themselves one down again. Young's strike ensured the Villans went into half-time level, and gave them a good chance of getting another Premier League win.