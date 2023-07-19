WATCH: Arsenal win MLS All-Star Skill Challenge as USMNT defender Auston Trusty executes perfect 40-yard crossbar shot

- Arsenal emerged victorious over MLS All-Stars
- Ramsdale came close to the target
- Trusty's 40-yard kick won it for Arsenal
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were locked in several fun challenges against the MLS All-Stars in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night in front of a packed house. The first one was a shooting challenge, which they won by a comfortable margin of 121-88. They also won the touch challenge, 139-115, to go up 2-0 after Kai Havertz racked up 86 points for them. However, the German was dismal in the cross & volley round which saw the MLS team win their first round. But Arsenal won the fourth round as well to get 3-1 ahead before the two teams locked horns in the crossbar challenge.
The scores were locked at 5-5 when USMNT defender Trusty stepped up from 40 yards out and thudded his attempt against the bar to seal a 6-5 win for the Gunners.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Philadelphia Union player was absolutely elated after his performance and said: "It felt great. I told you to take care of business. This is awesome. This is really cool environment and really blessed to be here and this was just awesome. Everybody did a good job and this was just amazing."
WHAT NEXT? Trusty will hope to be rewarded with a starting berth when Arsenal take on the MLS All-Stars in a friendly on Wednesday at the Audi Field Stadium in the United States.
