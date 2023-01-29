WATCH: Arsenal's Leah Williamson keeps shirt-swap promise as Amy Woodruff receives FA Cup memento after Leeds' crushing 9-0 defeat

England and Arsenal star Leah Williamson has fulfilled her promise to swap shirts with a rival player in a heartwarming FA Cup gesture.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Sunday afternoon, Arsenal took on Leeds United in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The home team cruised to a 9-0 victory and while Gunners captain Williamson was substituted off in the second half, she still remembered to seek out Leeds striker Amy Woodruff to swap shirts after the final whistle had been blown – just as she had promised after a social media exchange.

Back on January 9, Woodruff sent Williamson the request on Twitter as she wrote: "Pls can I have your shirt after game."

Williamson responded: "Can we swap? see you on the 29th."

The pair exchanged jerseys on the pitch before posing for a photo as Woodruff left with a memento to take home that will go some way to cushioning the pain of Leeds' heavy defeat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many of the Leeds players have full-time jobs outside of football – they currently play in the FA Women's National League Division One North – and so it was certainly a momentous opportunity for Woodruff to come up against Euro 2022 winner Williamson.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Williamson and Co will have to wait until Monday evening to find out who they will face in the fifth round of the FA Cup.