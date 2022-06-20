An Arsenal legend already! Incoming Gunners goalkeeper Turner refuses to sign 'disgusting' shirt of Spurs fan

The United States international is already nailing his colours in the red half of north London ahead of his summer move to England

Matt Turner is endearing himself to Arsenal even before officially linking up with the club, with the United States international goalkeeper being caught on camera refusing to sign a shirt for a Tottenham fan he jokingly branded “disgusting”.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper is due to join the Gunners’ ranks on July 1 when his transfer from New England Revolution goes through.

He has been bidding farewell to MLS, but stopped short of granting the request of one follower at the end of his final game in Boston.

While inking his signature onto memorabilia, Turner was spotted saying “oh no” to a fan donning a Tottenham kit.

After skipping that particular jersey, the USMNT star was heard saying “disgusting” in regards to the Lilywhite top that caught his eye.

How have Arsenal fans reacted?

Unsurprisingly, Gunners supporters are delighted to see the imminent new arrival nailing his colours to their mast.

Plenty have taken to social media in order to talk up Turner’s antics, with some of the messages posted suggesting that the American keeper is “already a legend” and deserves “a statue”.

While Turner is making a positive early impression with those at Emirates Stadium, he will have his work cut out once arriving in England.

He will be joining a squad that already has England international Aaron Ramsdale established as Mikel Arteta’s favoured option between the sticks.

