WATCH: Angel Correa red-carded after Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger falls dramatically from contact to chest

Atletico Madrid midfielder Angel Correa was shown a straight red card for elbowing Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger in Saturday's derby clash.

Correa substituted on for second half

Midfielder caught Rudiger with elbow

Immediately sent off by referee

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine tried to shake off the central defender who was marking him and caught him in the chest with his elbow. Rudiger made the most of it, dramatically falling to the ground.

The referee was quick to pull out the red card and give the 27-year-old his marching orders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Correa had just come off the bench at half-time and lasted just 19 minutes before he was dismissed. Despite Atletico going down to 10 men, it was Diego Simeone's team who took the lead with Jose Maria Gimenez breaking the deadlock after 78 minutes. However, their rivals pulled level through 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE MADRID CLUBS? After the derby match, Real Madrid will go on to meet Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on March 2 while Atletico's next game is against Sevilla in La Liga.