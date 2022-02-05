Watch: Andre Onana concedes bizarre own goal in Afcon third-place play-off between Burkina Faso and Cameroon

A bizarre error from Andre Onana saw Cameroon fall 2-0 behind against Burkina Faso in the third-place play-off in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The tournament hosts fell a goal behind 24 minutes into the match when Steeve Yago struck from close range.

But the challenge facing Antonio Conceicao's side grew even more difficult just before half-time when Onana deflected into his own net.

What happened?

Issa Kabore, who assisted the opening goal of the game, managed to get down to the byline and stretched to send the ball into the box.

Onana came off of his line and tried to block the cross at the front post, but it struck under his arm and bounced into the net.

The goal was checked by VAR as it looked like the ball may have gone out of play before Kabore sent it towards the goal, but it was allowed to stand.

Cameroon's hopes of coming back to win the clash looked all but over early in the second half when Djibril Ouattara fired in a third for Burkina Faso.

