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Serie C - Game Week 13 6 Nov 2026 - 14:30

Sky Sport will broadcast Alcione Milano v Lumezzane live, with a live stream on NOW. The channels showing the match are listed below.

In Serie C Group A, Alcione Milano and Lumezzane meet after seasons that have followed distinctly different paths. The Milan side want to find consistency after an up-and-down spell, while Lumezzane need points to move away from the danger zone.

Alcione arrive with mixed recent results. They beat Desenzano 4-1, lost 2-1 to Carpi and returned to winning ways in the last round with a 3-1 victory over Giana Erminio.

For Lumezzane, results have been harder to come by. They lost to Pergolettese and suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat against Carpi, taking just one draw from their recent league outings before their 1-1 draw with Arzignano Valchiampo.

Seventh-placed Alcione Milano will want to consolidate their comfortable position. Lumezzane sit 11th, where every point counts.

Previous meetings have been closely fought, with neither side able to take a result for granted. Home advantage could make the difference.

To watch the match live, here are the TV and streaming details.

Team news

No official information is currently available on Alcione Milano's injuries, suspensions or predicted line-up. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Lumezzane, there have been no official announcements about unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. The predicted line-ups will come out shortly before the match.

Recent form

Alcione Milano have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. They beat Giana Erminio 3-1 last time out after losing 2-1 to Carpi. Before that, they beat Desenzano 4-1 and drew 1-1 with Lecco and 2-2 with Trento. Across those five matches, Alcione scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

Over their last five outings, Lumezzane have one win, two draws and two defeats. A 1-1 draw with Arzignano Valchiampo followed a 2-1 loss to Pergolettese. Their only win in that period came against AlbinoLeffe, whom they beat 3-2. The two defeats against Carpi and a goalless draw with Juventus Next Gen complete their recent run. Across those five matches, Lumezzane scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

On 3 May 2026, Lumezzane and Alcione Milano shared the points in a goalless Serie C draw, their most recent meeting. Across the five available meetings, Alcione Milano have two wins, Lumezzane one and there have been two draws. The Milan side also won 1-0 on 17 January 2026 and 1-0 on 26 October 2024.

Standings

Alcione Milano sit seventh in Serie C Group A. Lumezzane are 11th.