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Conference League
team-logoAGF
Cepheus Park Randers
team-logoBraga
Watch it on HBO Max
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Aarhus GF vs Braga live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

AGF vs Braga
AGF
Braga
Conference League

Aarhus GF play Braga in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
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IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
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Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Cepheus Park Randers

Aarhus GF and Braga kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch Aarhus GF vs. Braga live on TV and online

Aarhus GF and Braga: Recent form

Across their last five competitive matches, Aarhus GF have won two, drawn two and lost one. They most recently lost 2-0 to Bröndby IF in the Superliga, having beaten Viborg 2-1 in their previous match. In the Conference League, Aarhus drew 1-1 with Egnatia. They scored seven goals and conceded five over those five matches.

Braga's last five matches include two wins and one defeat, although one match was recorded as a defeat despite finishing 2-2, possibly after a penalty shootout or something similar. Most recently, they beat Famalicao 3-0 in Liga Portugal. In the Conference League, Braga won 2-0 away to KAA Gent.

AGF

AGF - Form

FCK
D1-1
EGN
D1-1
VFF
W2-1
FCR
W1-2
BIF
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BRA

BRA - Form

GV
L1-2
GNT
W2-0
NAC
L1-0
FAM
L2-2
FAM
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Line-ups

AGF vs Braga Probable lineups

3-4-3
AGF crest
AGF
AGF
Formation
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
4-2-3-1
J. HansenJ. HansenD. GretarssonD. GretarssonF. TingagerF. TingagerC. RoeslerC. RoeslerJ. AndersenJ. AndersenK. ArnstadK. ArnstadR. CarstensenR. CarstensenM. SolbakkenM. SolbakkenS. JoergensenS. JoergensenC. McCowattC. McCowattJ. BogereJ. BogereB. FontesB. FontesA. BarisicA. BarisicD. TravassosD. TravassosG. LagerbielkeG. LagerbielkeV. GomezV. GomezJ. GorbyJ. GorbyG. MartinezG. MartinezM. DorgelesM. DorgelesJ. MoutinhoJ. MoutinhoR. HortaR. HortaFran NavarroFran Navarro
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
3-4-3
AGF

Starting XI

Braga

Manager

  • J. Poulsen
  • F. Carvalho

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Form

AGF

AGF - Form

FCK
D1-1
EGN
D1-1
VFF
W2-1
FCR
W1-2
BIF
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BRA

BRA - Form

GV
L1-2
GNT
W2-0
NAC
L1-0
FAM
L2-2
FAM
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Head-to-head record

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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