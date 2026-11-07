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1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 09:30 RheinEnergieSTADION

At the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, 1. FC Köln host Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga clash between two sides in very different form.

Köln sit 14th after eight matchdays and are searching for stability. They took a point from their latest match, a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin, thanks in part to a goal from Malek El Mala on his Bundesliga debut.

With four goals and one assist in nine competitive appearances this season, El Mala has been Köln's standout player. The 20-year-old is at the centre of intense transfer speculation. PSG are said to have contacted Köln boss Thomas Kessler, but have yet to make an official offer. El Mala recently stressed that he was concentrating on his performances for Köln.

Bayer Leverkusen arrive after an inconsistent run in the Bundesliga. Three defeats in recent league games, including a 4-2 loss to Stuttgart and a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim, have badly dented their start to the season. Coach Carles Martinez is searching for the consistency his team have so far lacked in the Bundesliga.

In Europe, Leverkusen have fared much better. They are top of the Europa League with nine points after three matchdays, although Marseille beat them 1-0 on Thursday. Ibrahim Maza has been central to Leverkusen's creativity, contributing to seven goals in twelve competitive appearances. He recently said a move to PSG would be a big dream for him.

Live broadcast details for the derby are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen?

Over their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin, while a 5-0 victory over Union Berlin in the DFB Cup was the highlight of that run. Köln scored nine goals and conceded two over those five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five competitive matches. Their latest outing was a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Marseille, following a 4-2 Bundesliga loss to Stuttgart and a 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim. They also beat Nürnberg 5-2 in the DFB Cup. Leverkusen scored nine goals and conceded ten in those five matches.

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: line-ups

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: form

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: head-to-head record

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: the tables