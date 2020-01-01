'Wasn't the best night' - Fred posts Instagram message after sending off against PSG

The Brazilian has promised to keep a "strong mind" following his erratic display in the Champions League, which ultimately cost the Red Devils

Fred has posted an Instagram message after his sending off against , admitting it "wasn't the best night" for him or .

United suffered their second defeat of the season on Wednesday as PSG ran out 3-1 winners at Old Trafford to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in a precarious position in Group H.

The Red Devils are still top of the pool ahead of the French champions and on goal difference, but they must now travel to on matchday six knowing that a defeat will send them crashing out of the competition.

A Neymar brace and a Marquinhos strike gave PSG their victory in Manchester, with Marcus Rashford's deflected effort ultimately amounting to nothing more than a consolation for the hosts, who were reduced to 10 men when Fred was shown a second yellow card 20 minutes from time.

The Brazilian's first bookable offence came early in the first half, but he was somewhat fortunate not to be given his marching orders by referee Daniele Orsato for headbutting Leandro Paredes off the ball.

He was walking a tightrope from that moment onwards, and although Solskjaer had five substitutions at his disposal on the touchline, the Norwegian head coach decided against hauling him off at half-time.

Asked if made a mistake by keeping Fred on the field, Solskjaer told reporters post-match: "Fred has played really well. We spoke about staying calm and on your feet [at the break].

“The second yellow card was nowhere near a foul. Ander knows that. Fred shouldn’t put his head towards Paredes [but] I don’t think he touched him. He was a bit lucky to stay on."

United will have to make do without Fred when they head to RB Leipzig next week, but the international did not offer any sort of apology when taking to social media to address his followers on Thursday.

"It wasn't the best night, but we kept working for the best. Always strong mind. We are United! #MUFC" he wrote on Instagram.

Fred will, however, be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer's line up when the Red Devils make the trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham on Saturday.

United are currently sitting ninth in the Premier League standings, but could move into the top four if they beat the Hammers and other results go their way this weekend.