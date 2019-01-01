Joyce leaves Melbourne City

Warren Joyce's tenure as head coach of Australian side Melbourne City has come to an end.

Melbourne City have parted ways with head coach Warren Joyce following their elimination from the A-League finals.

Joyce's departure was announced on Wednesday following the conclusion of his two-year contract with the Australian club.

Former Athletic manager and reserve team boss Joyce oversaw Sunday's 1-0 extra-time loss to Adelaide United in the Elimination Final.

"It's been a challenging couple of seasons, but I have great pride in the players and staff for the progress the club has made," Joyce said.

"I've seen real growth from the playing group and within the football organisation and the continued development of the right kind of culture. I am confident that A-League success is around the corner for the club. I'd like to wish everyone at the club and the fans the best of luck for the future."

Melbourne City FC confirms Warren Joyce has left the Club following the conclusion of his contract. We thank Warren for his commitment over the past two seasons and wish him well in the future.



Details https://t.co/aAaDN7inx8 pic.twitter.com/9fQTf5Vfef — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) May 8, 2019

City – bankrolled by the City Football Group – turned to Joyce in 2017 following John van 't Schip's resignation in January that year.

Article continues below

During his time in Melbourne, Joyce guided City to third- and fifth-place finishes in the regular season.

"Warren leaves Melbourne City FC having helped the club progress against many of our organisational ambitions, and we are grateful for his dedication and passion for the club's development over the past two years," City chief executive Brad Rose said.

"In particular, under his stewardship a significant number of young players have made the transition to first-team football and many have been recognised with national team selection."